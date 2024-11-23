Tunku Puteri Intan Safinaz to continue leading Malaysian Red Crescent as chairman

KUALA LUMPUR: Tunku Temenggong of Kedah, Tan Sri Tunku Puteri Intan Safinaz Almarhum Sultan Abdul Halim Mu’adzam Shah will continue as Malaysian Red Crescent (MRC) chairman for the next three years, alongside Dr S Selva Jothi, who remains as vice chairman.

MRC secretary-general Hakim Hamzah praised both the chairman’s and the vice chairman’s strong leadership and unwavering dedication to the MRC mission, which he said formed the cornerstone of the organization’s efforts to deliver effective and impactful humanitarian services throughout the country.

“The newly elected National Board is also joined by four deputy chairmen and eight committee members, each bringing their unique expertise to help MRC progress further,” he said when announced the results of the the MRC’s national committee elections for the 2024-2027 term, held today at Dewan Perdana, MRC National Headquarters.

The newly elected deputy chairmen are Datuk Seri Suhaimi Yacob, Dr Seri Buana Zainudin, Associate Prof Dr Abdul Ali Raja Mohamed, and Datuk Mohd Rashidi Mohd Nor, while M Palany has been appointed as the treasurer.

Meanwhile, Norsyarmimi Che Lah was elected as new MRC National Youth Council chairman for the 2024-2027 term at the MRC National Youth Committee elections on Nov 16, succeeding Michelle Chew Shi Jie, Hakim said.

“Chong Cheng Yang was elected as vice chairman, while Elaine Tan Hwa Yoke and Muhammad Ayisy Baharudin were appointed as secretary and treasurer respectively for the 2024-2027 term. The National Youth Council also elected six committee members.

“With this newly formed leadership team, MRC is optimistic about furthering its vision and mission, excelling in humanitarian services, and elevating its humanitarian message to greater heights,” he said.

The organisation also expressed its deep gratitude to the outgoing National Board members, recognising their invaluable contributions in laying the foundation for MRC’s continued success and growth.