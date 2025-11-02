Turkiye First Lady enjoys scenic cruise on Putrajaya lake

PUTRAJAYA: The First Lady of Turkiye, Emine Erdogan, spent time aboard Cruise Tasik Putrajaya today, admiring the city’s skyline and iconic landmarks from the deck of the boat Sebanau.

She arrived at 3.15 pm and was warmly welcomed by the Prime Minister’s wife, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

The hour-long cruise offered Emine a tranquil retreat, where she engaged in lively conversation with Dr Wan Azizah while savouring a selection of exquisite local delicacies.

As the boat glided across the 650-hectare lake, she was treated to breathtaking views of Putrajaya’s architectural marvels, including the Putra Mosque and Tuanku Mizan Zainal Abidin Mosque, while passing beneath the striking Seri Wawasan Bridge, renowned for its futuristic design.

Also present on the cruise were Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories), Dr Zaliha Mustafa, and the Defence Minister’s wife, Datin Seri Rosni Omar.

Before setting sail, Emine experienced Malaysia’s rich cultural heritage firsthand by trying her hand at batik painting, carefully crafting a hibiscus motif, the national flower.

Emine also visited several handicraft shops near the Putrajaya Lake Cruise departure area before concluding her afternoon at around 4.30 pm.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Emine arrived in Malaysia yesterday for a two-day official visit.

In a statement, Wisma Putra said Erdogan’s visit affirms the deep-rooted ties between Malaysia and Turkiye, further strengthened following the elevation of bilateral relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP) in July 2022.