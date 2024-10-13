PETALING JAYA: Two Bangladeshi workers have died following severe injuries sustained in the Southern Industrial and Logistics Clusters (SILC) fire, while a third remains hospitalised.

District police chief Assistant Commissioner M. Kumarasan confirmed the deaths, reported New Straits Times.

The fire began around 11:30am on Thursday (October 10), at one factory before spreading to nearby units in the SILC industrial area.

Three Bangladeshi workers, aged 30 to 40, escaped the flames with first-degree burns on 30% of their bodies and were taken to Sultanah Aminah Hospital for treatment.

The first victim passed away at 10pm on Friday, with the second following at 2.15am on Saturday. The status of the third injured worker remains undisclosed.

Johor Fire and Rescue Department deputy director Assistant Fire Commissioner Muhammad Al-Mustakin Abdul Hady previously reported that three warehouses sustained 80% damage, while another suffered 10% damage.

The affected facilities included a logistics factory and a paint thinner storage facility.

“These four warehouses are storage warehouses owned by three different companies and we found that the fire did not start from the warehouse that stores thinner,“ he said, adding that forensics would conduct a full investigation.

The fire spread quickly due to combustible materials, including highly flammable Methyl Ethyl Ketone (thinner).

Firefighters brought the blaze under control at 1:34pm on the day of the incident and continue to monitor the scene to prevent reignition.

The SILC industrial site, spanning 1,300 acres, contains 85 factory lots along Jalan Kemajuan SILC.