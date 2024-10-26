Two brothers found drowned in Tanjong Karang

SHAH ALAM: Two brothers were found drowned after they reportedly fell into a drain while playing near the area in a village in Bagan Tengkorak, Tanjong Karang, yesterday.

Kuala Selangor district police chief Supt Azharudin Tajuddin said the family noticed the two, aged seven and nine, were missing at about 6.50 pm and their father found them three hours later, unconscious.

“Both victims were taken to Tanjong Karang Hospital, and the post-mortem revealed that the cause of death for the two siblings was drowning,” he said in a statement today.

He urged anyone with information regarding the incident to contact investigating officer Sub-Inspector Che Abdul Hamid at 03-32698222.