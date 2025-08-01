KUALA LUMPUR: A woman member of GISB Holdings Sdn Bhd (GISBH) and an entrepreneur suspected to be a GISBH member, both charged with possession of banned publications related to Al-Arqam, will submit their representation to the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) seeking to drop the charges against them.

Lawyer Boestamam Ahmad, representing Aishah Bula Tajudin, 61, and Mohammad Nazif Jamluddin (rt: Jamluddin), 50, informed the matter during the mention of their respective cases in separate Magistrates’ Courts here today.

In the case involving Aishah, which came up for mention before Magistrate Farah Nabihah Mohammad Dan, Boestamam told the court that the representation would be filed soon after the defence had examined all related documents obtained from the prosecution.

The lawyer also informed the court that his client (Aishah) could not be in court today and requested that she be exempted from attending the coming mention proceeding as she is still depressed by the passing of her husband last December.

“The accused apologised to the court for not being able to attend today. She is still depressed by her husband’s death on Dec 18,” said the lawyer.

Meanwhile, in the court before Magistrate S. Mageswary, Boestamam also informed the Magistrate that his client (Mohammad Nazif) would be sending a representation to the AGC for the same purpose.

“We just received documents regarding this case on the last date and we were also instructed to submit a representation. The accused (Mohammad Nazif) was only a cook who provided catering service at the scene (Ekhwan Catering). So, a representation will be submitted to the AGC to explain the matter,“ he said.

Both courts then set Feb 19 to know the representations submitted by the two accused.

Aishah,60, was charged with possessing the publications which included “Darul Arqam 25 Tahun Perjuangan Abuya Syeikh Imarn Ashaari Muhammad At-Tamimi”, “Khutbah Aidilfitri 1413 Hijrah”, “Siri Terkini Era Kasih Sayang “Abuya Pemimpin Kasih Sayang” and “Abuya Ashaari Muhammad Pemimpin Paling Ajaib di Zamannya”.

The offence was allegedly committed at a premises in Kampung Sungai Penchala, Brickfields here, at 11.30 am on Sept 21 last year.

The charge was framed under Section 8 (1) of the Printing Presses and Publications Act 1984 which provides a maximum fine of RM5,000 upon conviction.

Mohammad Nazif, 49, was charged with possessing two banned publications related to Al-Arqam with the titles “Perang Teluk Islam akan Kembali Gemilang” and “Meruntuh Berhala di Tiongkok”.

He was charged with committing the offence at Ekhwan Catering, Kampung Sungai Penchala in Brickfields here, at 10.30 am on the same day.

The prosecution today was conducted by deputy public prosecutors Muhammad Zulhilmi Latif and Amritpreet Kaur Randhawa.