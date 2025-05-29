KOTA KINABALU: Two people were killed and another injured after the vehicle they were in lost control and plunged into a ravine at Kampung Moyog, Penampang, near here last night.

The Sabah Operations Centre of the Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM), in a statement, said the two, aged 40 and 49, were pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.

“We received an emergency call at 8.15 pm and dispatched nine firefighters along with one fire engine to the scene,” the statement read.

It said the accident involved a four-wheel drive vehicle, adding that the bodies were handed over to the police for further action.