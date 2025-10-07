Two drug syndicates busted in Klang Valley with RM25.15 million worth of drugs seized

SHAH ALAM: Police have dismantled two drug trafficking syndicates operating in the Klang Valley.

The operation resulted in the seizure of 203.1 kilogrammes of drugs valued at RM25.15 million.

Raids were conducted in Subang Jaya and Serdang on October 1 and October 5.

Selangor police chief Datuk Shazeli Kahar announced the arrests of six men and one woman aged between 30 and 56.

Assets worth RM158,350 were also confiscated, including three vehicles and cash.

The first arrest occurred on October 1 at 5.50 pm in front of a house in Subang Jaya.

Three local men were detained in a vehicle where police found 50.30 grammes of syabu.

A subsequent search of a two-storey terrace house led to the arrest of two more men and one woman.

Authorities discovered 1.59 kg of syabu and 100 gm of ecstasy inside the property.

Interrogations directed police to a second house in Subang Jaya.

There, they seized 111.89 kg of ecstasy pills and powder, 20.4 kg of heroin, and 1.8 kg of heroin base.

Additionally, 17 bottles of chemical liquids and three bottles of chemical powder were found.

Shazeli stated, “Investigations found that the terrace house was used as a storage before the drugs are distributed in Klang Valley.”

The house was reportedly being converted into a drug-processing laboratory.

Five of the six suspects have previous drug-related offence records.

All individuals arrested tested positive for drugs.

In the second case, police uncovered a modified sports utility vehicle used for drug storage.

A mechanic was stopped by the roadside in Serdang at 1 am on Sunday.

The vehicle’s boot contained a hidden compartment accessible only with an access card.

Inside, police found 63.7 kg of meth and 20.1 kg of ecstasy pills worth RM5.4 million.

Shazeli explained, “The compartment was modified to accommodate drugs packed in several suitcases.”

The 39-year-old local man acted as a drug runner for deliveries in Selangor and Johor.

He was paid between RM1,000 and RM3,000 for each trip.

The suspect also operated a business dealing with spare parts and repairs for imported vehicles.

He had two prior drug-related records and tested positive for drugs in initial screenings.

All seized drugs were believed to be destined for markets in Selangor and Johor.

All seven suspects have been remanded for seven days.

They are being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. – Bernama