Two fishermen missing after boat suffers engine failure

MELAKA: Two fishermen were reported missing after their boat suffered engine failure in the waters off Pulau Undan here yesterday.

Melaka and Negeri Sembilan Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) director Captain (M) Mohd Khairi Abd Aziz said they received a report of the incident involving the boat’s skipper, 63-year-old Muarep Sakem, and 50-year-old crew member Rosenizam Maharam via the Maritime Friends WhatsApp group at 5 pm yesterday.

He said the victims last contacted their employer to inform him of the boat’s engine failure at 10 am yesterday, adding that they had gone out fishing two days ago (on Wednesday).

“Upon receiving the report, the Johor Bahru Maritime Rescue Sub Centre (MRSC) immediately activated the search and rescue (Carilamat) operation at 7.30 pm by deploying its assets,” he said in a statement today.

He said the Carilamat operation, covering an area of more than 548 square kilometres, resumed this morning, involving over 58 personnel from the MMEA, police, Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) and Sapura, as well as one MMEA boat, two Marine Police Force (PPM) boats, a Kevlar boat and two aluminium boats belonging to the JBPM.

He urged those with information to contact the Melaka and Negeri Sembilan MMEA at 06-3876730 or the 24-hour 999 emergency line.