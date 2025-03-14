KUALA LUMPUR: Two men were arrested while moving black packages, containing 42 kilogrammes (kg) of cannabis buds, at a terrace house in a residential area in Segambut.

Sentul police chief ACP Ahmad Sukarno Mohd Zahari said the raid took place at around 7.25 pm last Wednesday, after police conducted surveillance in the area.

“The two men, aged 33 and 42, were caught moving packages, worth an estimated RM483,722, from a car parked in the house’s garage at the time of the raid,” he said.

A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of two black plastic packages, containing 2.01 kg of cannabis buds, on the rear passenger seat, while another 38 packages, containing 40.37 kg of cannabis buds, were found in the boot.

“Further investigation revealed that the two-storey terrace house did not belong to the suspects, but was rented on a daily basis through an online platform,” he told reporters, at the Sentul district police headquarters (IPD), today.

Ahmad Sukarno said that a search of the suspects found cannabis and methamphetamine in their trouser pockets, while urine tests confirmed that both tested positive for methamphetamine and amphetamine.

“A background check showed that the 43-year-old suspect had nine prior records related to drug offences and violent crimes, while the other suspect had no criminal record,” he said.

Initial investigations found that the duo had been involved in drug trafficking for the past two months, earning between RM1,000 and RM1,500 per delivery.

Both suspects have been remanded for seven days, from yesterday until March 19, to assist in investigations under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

Ahmad Sukarno added that investigations are ongoing to identify other syndicate members and trace the source of the cannabis buds, which have a higher market value than cannabis leaves.

The total amount of drugs seized is estimated to supply up to 100,000 drug users.