Two individuals lose over RM100,000 to online scams

KUALA TERENGGANU: Two individuals lost over RM100,000 in total after they were deceived by separate online scams recently, Kuala Terengganu district police chief ACP Azli Mohd Noor said.

In the first case, a woman trader, 32, lost RM55,204 to a part time job scam after she signed up for work on a website offering part time work with high commission rates.

She was then contacted by a female suspect on Telegram app for further instructions and was instructed to pay RM30 for her first assignment and received RM50 in commission.

“The victim was delighted with the profit and received a second assignment and received a commission of RM270,” he said in a statement today, adding that the victim subsequently made transactions totaling RM55,204 in a period of four days but failed to receive the commissions for the assignments.

The victim felt she was scammed and lodged a police report, Azli said, adding that the case was being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code.

In the second case, a food eatery operator, 53, lost RM50,450 to an investment scam after he contacted a person named Mohd Arsa Shailendra on Telegram and agreed to invest an initial RM1,000 to gain a return of RM23,000.

The man was asked to fill up an online form containing his personal details and then made eight transfers totalling RM50,450 as investments into four separate accounts from Nov 30 to Dec 5 but did not receive any of the promised returns, Azli said.

The victim then felt cheated and lodged a police report yesterday, he said, adding that the case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code.