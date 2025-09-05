Two Indonesian men detained in Morib for illegal entry attempt

SHAH ALAM: Two Indonesian men were arrested by the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency for attempting to enter the country illegally by boat near Morib.

Selangor Maritime director Maritime Captain Abdul Muhaimin Muhammad Salleh said the unregistered boat was spotted approximately 0.04 nautical miles southwest of Morib around midnight.

The MMEA patrol boat ordered the vessel to stop but the occupants ignored the command and accelerated away.

After a pursuit lasting nearly 30 minutes, the boat eventually ran aground in the Morib mangrove area.

Authorities found no one aboard the vessel but subsequently located two Indonesian men aged 22 and 33 nearby without valid identification documents.

Both individuals are believed to have attempted entry through an ungazetted route in violation of immigration laws.

The case is being investigated under the Immigration Act 1959/63 and the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007.

The suspects and their boat were transported to the Pulau Indah Marine Police Force Jetty for processing.

Operation Khas Jalur Belakang was conducted based on intelligence information with support from the Klang Area Control Centre. – Bernama