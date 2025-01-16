Two injured by falling tree in Jalan Pudu

PETALING JAYA: A tree fell close to the Swiss-Garden Hotel Bukit Bintang in Jalan Pudu, Kuala Lumpur this morning, injuring a woman and teenager.

A spokesman from the Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department said its team received a report on the incident at 10.44am and is currently cooperating with Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) to clear the tree from the road.

The spokesman said both the woman aged 39 and a girl, 15, have been sent to hospital following the incident.

According to Astro Radio Traffic, in its tweet, traffic is blocked in both directions on Jalan Pudu, and that motorists should expect congestion from Jalan Hang Tuah to Jalan Dewan Bahasa and Jalan Maharajalela.

On May 7, last year, a large tree fell along Jalan Sultan Ismail, killing a motorist trapped in his car and injuring two others in another vehicle.

Subsequently, another tree fell at Jalan Pinang amid heavy rain on May 13, last year prompting the temporary closure of the road.

The incidents prompted DBKL to reportedly identified 28 trees within the city centre as “high-risk” and slated them for felling.

The city hall also stated that it will assign four contractors to undertake tree maintenance works in every parliamentary constituency in the capital city.