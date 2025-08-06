91 Kg Togudon residents receive land titles under PANTAS initiative

PENAMPANG: A total of 91 residents of Kampung Togudon received their land titles today under the Native Customary Land Service Programme of Sabah (PANTAS).

Penampang MP Datuk Ewon Benedick, who is also Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister, said the titles cover 157.37 hectares.

The distribution marks the first phase of the initiative, with 982 hectares surveyed under PANTAS.

Ewon acknowledged the long wait faced by Kg Togudon residents for land ownership.

He made the issue a priority after being elected as Penampang MP.

Approval from Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor allowed the land survey to begin in August last year.

The Phase 1 handover ceremony was held in the village today.

Ewon said this milestone ends years of uncertainty for villagers regarding land ownership.

He believes it will boost economic activities, especially in agriculture and rural tourism.

Kg Togudon is the first village in Penampang to undergo the PANTAS survey.

The programme was initiated after Ewon became the area’s elected representative.

He pledged to expand PANTAS to other villages, including Kg Moyog, Kg Rugading, and Kg Kibunut.

Ewon raised the need for PANTAS to continue under the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP) 2026-2030.

The programme has been included in the 13MP under the special Bumiputera development agenda for Sabah and Sarawak.

He will seek the Chief Minister’s support to extend PANTAS in Penampang and Kadamaian.

Most funding for the initiative comes from the Federal government. – Bernama