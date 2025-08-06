Johor Royal Botanical Garden reopens August 31 as new tourism landmark

JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor Royal Botanical Garden will officially reopen to the public on August 31, marking a key tourism milestone for Visit Johor Year 2026.

Menteri Besar Johor Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi thanked Sultan Ibrahim for approving the garden’s reopening.

He also acknowledged the Regent of Johor Tunku Mahkota Ismail for supporting the garden’s upgrade as a major attraction.

“The Johor Royal Botanical Garden will open to the public starting August 31, 2025,” Onn Hafiz announced in a Facebook post.

Operating hours will be from 8 am to 6 pm, Wednesday to Sunday, with closures on Monday and Tuesday for maintenance.

Entry fees are set at RM2 for Malaysians and RM30 for foreigners, while children under five and OKU cardholders enter free.

Originally developed in 1864, the garden now spans 126 acres with 12 themed gardens and 583 plant species.

The project involved collaboration between Johor Bahru City Council, Iskandar Puteri City Council, and other local authorities.

“This revival preserves Johor Bahru’s historical identity,” Onn Hafiz added.

He encouraged residents to visit with family and friends to support Visit Johor Year 2026. – Bernama