Only states adopting Act 672 receive federal funds for waste management

KUALA LUMPUR: The Housing and Local Government Ministry (KPKT) does not provide special direct allocations to all state governments for solid waste management.

Only six states and two Federal Territories that adopted the Solid Waste Management and Public Cleansing Act 2007 (Act 672) receive federal funding.

Under Budget 2025, RM1.54 billion has been allocated for waste management in Perlis, Kedah, Pahang, Negeri Sembilan, Melaka, Johor, Kuala Lumpur, and Putrajaya.

Other states must manage waste independently through their local authorities and agencies.

Deputy Minister Aiman Athirah Al-Jundi stated this in response to Mohd Nazri Abu Hassan’s query in the Dewan Rakyat.

Act 672 allows the Federal government to take action against illegal dumping in participating regions.

SWCorp conducted 3,036 operations against illegal dumpsites in 2024, with 2,030 more up to June this year.

KPKT stressed that cleanliness efforts require collaboration among state governments, agencies, and the public.

Aiman Athirah highlighted the need for collective commitment to ensure a clean and sustainable environment. – Bernama