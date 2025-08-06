PKENPs unveils new strategy to boost Perlis revenue and growth

KANGAR: The Perlis State Economic Development Corporation (PKENPs) will implement a new strategy to enhance revenue and competitiveness, including expanding operations outside the state.

Menteri Besar Mohd Shukri Ramli stated that the initiative follows the appointment of a new management team and draws inspiration from Johor Corporation (JCorp) and Terengganu State Economic Development Corporation (PMINT).

“With this new direction, PKENPs aims to increase revenue, reduce debt and explore sustainable business sectors,” he said during the Perlis State Legislative Assembly sitting at Kompleks Seri Putra.

The announcement came in response to a query from Megat Hashirat Hassan (PN–Pauh) regarding PKENPs’ plans under its new leadership.

Mohd Shukri outlined PKENPs’ three- to five-year investment plan, covering commercial, special, community, and manufacturing projects.

These projects will be developed in the Chuping Valley Industrial Area (CVIA), existing industrial zones in Pauh Putra, Arau, and Padang Besar, as well as a proposed new site in Kuala Perlis.

“These developments will focus on four key nodes comprising Kangar, Padang Besar, Kuala Perlis and Arau, in line with the Perlis Structure Plan 2040,” he said.

Additionally, PKENPs plans to construct a Women and Children’s Hospital and a postnatal care centre in Kangar, reinforcing its role as the state’s administrative hub. – Bernama