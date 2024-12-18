Two killed, two seriously hurt in Alor Setar crash

ALOR SETAR: Two people were killed, two seriously injured and two others suffered minor injuries when two cars collided at Jalan Lencong Barat, near here yesterday.

Kota Setar District police chief ACP Siti Nor Salawati Saad said the Alor Setar Traffic Police Station dispatched a team to the scene after receiving a call from members of the public regarding the accident, which occurred at about 9.10pm.

“Preliminary investigations found that the accident occurred when a Mercedes Benz, with five 18-year-old boys on board and travelling from the Alor Setar Selatan Toll Plaza towards Masjid Aman, collided with a Hyundai Matrix vehicle that was making a U-turn from the opposite direction.

“As a result of the collision, the Mercedez Benz spun a few times for about 35 metres. The driver and a back passenger died at the scene while three others in the car were injured,” she said in a statement today.

She said the three, two of whom suffered serious injuries, were taken to the Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital (HSB) while the 74-year-old driver of the Hyundai Matrix, who was also injured, was sent to a private hospital.

“The two bodies were sent to the HSB Forensic Department for a post-mortem and the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

“We seek the help of those who saw the accident to contact the Alor Setar Traffic Police Station or the investigating officer, Insp Mohd Lukmanul Hakim Mohd Fauzi at 04-7321222 or 013-9964614 to assist in the investigation,” she said.