Two men burnt in house fire in Alor Setar

ALOR SETAR: Two men were found burnt to death in a house fire in Tongkang Yard near here this morning.

Kedah Assistant Director of the Fire and Rescue Operations Division, Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department, Senior Fire Superintendent I Azhar Mohamad said the identity of the two victims has yet to be ascertained.

“We received a call about a fire at 6.51 am involving a class A house and arrived at the location about six minutes later. Based on early information, there were three victims in this fire.

“Two male victims were found collapsed inside the house while another adult male managed to flee and did not suffer any injuries,“ he said in a statement today.

He said 14 firefighters from the Jalan Raja and Alor Setar fire and rescue stations were involved in the fire-fighting operation.

Meanwhile, a witness, Jefri Ahmad, 51, said he realised there was a fire waking up to prepare for the morning prayer.

“I heard a noise outside the house like people stepping on dry leaves and when I looked outside, I saw a raging fire. I immediately called the Fire and Rescue Department and only found out about the two victims burnt in the fire after firemen had extinguished the fire,” he said, adding that five people lived in the house including the two victims.