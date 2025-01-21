FB child porn group administrator fined RM5,000: Op Pedo

PETALING JAYA: A man was fined RM5,000, in default of four months in jail, after serving as an administrator for a Facebook page containing child pornography by the Muar Sessions Court.

Mohamad Reizal Dagang pled guilty to the charge before Judge Sayani Mohd Nor, the New Straits Times reported.

He is the latest individual arrested under ‘Op Pedo Bersepadu PDRM-MCMC’.

The 40-year-old cook was accused of having access to the material at his home in Tangkak on Dec 23 last year, in violation of Section 10 of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act.

Possessing child pornography carries a prison sentence of up to five years, a maximum fine of RM10,000 or both upon conviction.

ALSO READ: Man arrested in Klang with 500GB of porn materials, files labelled “kids porn”, “rape”

The case facts state that Reizal was the administrator of a Facebook group named ‘Group Budak-Budak Sekolah’, where lewd images and videos of children were posted and members were also allowed to post child sexual abuse materials (CSAM).

As the administrator, the accused was in charge of approving membership requests.

During the case mitigation, Reizal, not legally represented, asked for a lighter sentence.

“I have no one else, just a brother. I hope for a lighter sentence,“ he was quoted as saying.

ALSO READ: IGP vows zero tolerance for child sex crimes after Op Pedo Bersepadu

The prosecution was handled by deputy public prosecutor Diyana Najihah Muhamed Fauzi.

‘Op Pedo Bersepadu PDRM-MCMC’ involves a series of raids conducted across Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Johor, Terengganu, Penang and Perak, resulting in 13 suspects arrested along with the seizure of 40,000 CSAM and pornographic materials from various devices.