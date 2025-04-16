Two men fined RM100,000 each for illegal land clearing

RAUB: Two men were fined RM100,000 each by the Sessions Court here today after pleading guilty to unlawful clearing of government land.

Judge Noor Aisah Mohamed meted out the fine on businessman Bong Jau Chong, 79, and excavator driver Chong Teck Kong, 62. They paid the fine.

The two men were jointly charged with clearing state government land without a valid permit in Kampung Seberang Jelai, Mukim Telang, Kuala Lipis at about 3 pm on Nov 21, 2024.

The charge, framed under Section 425(1)(b) of the National Land Code (Revised 2020) Act 828, provides a maximum fine of RM500,000 or imprisonment not exceeding five years or both, upon conviction.

Earlier during mitigation, lawyer Lim Zi Shin, representing both accused, said his client had not committed a serious crime and that they were only clearing 0.20 acres (0.08 hectares) of adjacent land to prevent wild animals from entering Bong’s land.

The prosecution was conducted by Pahang State Enforcement Unit (UPNP) Prosecuting Officer Muhammad Taqiuddin Azizan.