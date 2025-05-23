PUTRAJAYA: Two local men were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly attempting to smuggle out more than 300 exotic animals worth about RM460,000 at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Terminal 1, according to the Border Control and Protection Agency (AKPS).

In a statement today, AKPS said inspections by the authorities at around 6.30 am found all the animals hidden in the luggage belonging to the two men.

Among the exotic species seized were blue iguanas, red-eared sliders, savannah monitors, Nile monitors, and common spotted cuscuses.

According to AKPS, initial investigations revealed that the suspects failed to present any documents, permits, or authorisation letters to export the wildlife.

“They have been detained under the Wildlife Conservation Act 2010 (Act 716) and the International Trade in Endangered Species Act 2008 (Act 686).

“All the wildlife has been seized and confiscated for further action,” the statement said.

AKPS stressed that joint monitoring and enforcement operations involving AKPS, the Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan), and the Aviation Security team (AVSEC) will continue to be intensified to combat wildlife smuggling and safeguard the country’s biodiversity.