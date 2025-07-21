World leaders confirm attendance at 47th ASEAN Summit in Kuala Lumpur

PUTRAJAYA: Several world leaders from Asia, Europe, Canada, the United States, Africa, and Latin America are expected to attend the 47th ASEAN Summit in Kuala Lumpur this October, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim confirmed.

Speaking at a meeting with the Prime Minister’s Department staff, Anwar noted that leaders from Italy, the European Union, Canada, and the United States have already committed to attending.

“It will be a major international conference for Malaysia,“ Anwar said. Earlier this month, he revealed that Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, who currently chairs the G20, have confirmed their participation.

Anwar emphasized that his recent overseas visits were part of Malaysia’s responsibilities as ASEAN Chair, not leisure trips.

“I am among the Prime Ministers who have travelled abroad the most. Coincidentally, Malaysia is ASEAN Chairman this year,“ he stated.

He expressed confidence in Malaysia’s civil service and security forces, citing their strong performance during the recent ASEAN-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and ASEAN-China Summits.

“If you look at the performance of civil servants, police, Immigration Department, and airports at ASEAN-GCC and ASEAN-China, I am confident in our ability to provide the best for our country,“ he added.

Malaysia’s improved ranking in the IMD World Competitiveness Report—from 34th in 2024 to 23rd in 2025—further reinforces international confidence in the nation’s administrative capabilities ahead of the summit.

The 47th ASEAN Summit follows the successful 46th edition held in Kuala Lumpur in May, which included the second ASEAN-GCC Summit and the inaugural ASEAN-GCC-China Summit. Malaysia, as the 2025 ASEAN Chair, has adopted the theme ‘Inclusivity and Sustainability’ for its leadership term. - Bernama