Felda reappoints Ahmad Shabery Cheek as chairman in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: The Federal Land Development Authority (Felda) has announced the reappointment of Datuk Seri Ahmad Shabery Cheek as its chairman.

The decision was confirmed in an official statement released today.

Felda’s management and employees extended their welcome to Ahmad Shabery, highlighting their confidence in his leadership.

“Felda is confident that Ahmad Shabery’s experience, vision and high commitment will continue to drive Felda forward in line with the aspirations of Malaysia MADANI,“ the statement read.

Ahmad Shabery previously served as Felda chairman from July 1, 2023, until June 30, 2025.

In response to his reappointment, he expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim for the trust placed in him. - Bernama