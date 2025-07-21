Anwar challenges opposition to legal no-confidence motion in Parliament

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today reiterated that he welcomes criticism and calls for his resignation but stressed that any attempt to change the government must follow democratic processes.

He challenged the opposition to bring a no-confidence motion in Parliament if they have the numbers to replace his MADANI Government.

“Some say Anwar must step down, to rally (to make me step down). The police gave me a report, and I said, Don’t block the roads. But when they said they would force the government to change, that sounds odd.

“They said they don’t want an election, and I said that’s fine,“ Anwar said during a monthly assembly with Prime Minister’s Department staff.

He questioned the opposition’s ability to gather sufficient support, pointing out that his government holds a strong two-thirds majority in Parliament.

Anwar warned against unconstitutional attempts to topple the government, stating that such actions violate legal and democratic principles.

“If there is a no-confidence motion, there must be enough votes. But they (opposition) know it can’t be done.

“Insya Allah, we will hold on strongly, with a two-thirds majority, and we will wait for the election, but they want to oust (Anwar) now. This violates the principles of the Constitution and the law,“ he said.

Anwar also dismissed narratives portraying Malaysia as unstable, calling them deliberate attempts to create public anxiety.

He reaffirmed his tolerance for dissent but warned of firm action if constitutional principles are challenged. - Bernama