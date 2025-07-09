Two missing men found dead in Ayer Tawar, Perak

IPOH: Two men who had been reported missing in recent weeks were discovered dead in separate locations in Ayer Tawar, Sitiawan, near Manjung.

The first victim was found in an oil palm plantation along Jalan Taman Sri Perak 2, while the second was located in an abandoned house at Lorong 1, Taman Biru.

Manjung police chief ACP Hasbullah Abd Rahman confirmed that the first body was reported by the public at 9.39 am today.

The second victim, found earlier at 8.30 am, was in an advanced state of decomposition.

Both bodies have been sent to the Seri Manjung Hospital Forensic Unit for post-mortem examinations.

Police are appealing for information from the public to assist in the investigation.

Those with relevant details can contact the Ayer Tawar police station at 05-6722222, the Manjung District Police Headquarters Operations Room at 05-6886222, or the WhatsApp hotline at 017-6828005. - Bernama