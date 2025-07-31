Two more cops remanded in RM635,000 bribery case in Johor

JOHOR BAHRU: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) in Johor has detained two additional police officers for allegedly soliciting and accepting bribes worth approximately RM635,000. The bribes were reportedly taken in exchange for not taking action against illegal gambling activities.

A six-day remand order, valid until August 5, was granted by Senior Assistant Registrar Chai Ing Hien at the Johor Bahru Magistrate’s Court. The remand application was submitted by MACC earlier today.

Sources revealed that both suspects, men in their 30s, were arrested around 9 pm yesterday when they arrived to provide statements at the Johor MACC office.

“This follows the arrest of two other policemen yesterday in connection with the same bribery case involving RM635,000. With these latest detentions, the total number of suspects in custody has risen to four,” a source said.

Johor MACC deputy operations director Hairul Ilham Hamzah confirmed the arrests and stated that the case is being investigated under Section 16(a)(B) of the MACC Act 2009. - Bernama