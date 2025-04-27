SANDAKAN: Two more National Information Dissemination Centres (NADI) are currently being implemented in Sabah, bringing the total to 132 NADI centres in the state, Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil said.

He said the two NADI centres under construction are in Kampung Gelam and Pulau Banggi, which will provide digital services to residents in those areas.

“Of the total NADI centres in Sabah, 118 existing centres are operating well, while 12 new NADI centres have also begun operations,” he told a press conference after launching the Community Day Programme (HBK) at NADI Sim Sim here today.

Also present were Sandakan MP Vivian Wong Shir Yee, Tanjong Papat assemblyman Datuk Frankie Poon, Communications Ministry secretary-general Datuk Mohamad Fauzi Md Isa, Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) Commission Member General (Rtd) Tan Sri Zulkifeli Mohd Zin and Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) Editor-in-Chief Arul Rajoo Durar Raj.

A total of 1,099 NADI centres have been established nationwide, with Sabah having the second highest number after Sarawak, which leads with 156 centres.

Fahmi said Sandakan district alone has eight operational NADI centres, including NADI Sim Sim, NADI Pekan Batu Sapi, NADI PPR Taman Mesra, NADI Taman Mawar, NADI PPR Taman Murni, NADI Kampung Sungai Kayu, NADI Sebait Padas and NADI PPR Taman Gum Gum.

Nearly 12,000 residents in Sandakan’s NADI areas have benefited from various programmes and facilities offered, he said.

He said the programmes include Smart Services initiatives covering five key areas: entrepreneurship, lifelong learning, personal wellbeing, awareness campaigns and government initiatives.

NADI is a Communications Ministry initiative implemented through MCMC, providing internet access and technology exposure to local communities while improving socioeconomic standards through its facilities and activities.

Meanwhile, the HBK programme also featured a Safe Internet Campaign focusing on primary school children under 13, educating them about safe and ethical internet use, Fahmi said.

“This age group are active internet users but also among the most vulnerable to cyber risks. The campaign teaches children basic internet safety rules,” he said.

Fahmi said NADI Sim Sim, operational since October 2019, has successfully nurtured community entrepreneurs who now market their products online through platforms like Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Shopee.