Two motorcyclists hurt in 14-vehicle BKE pile-up

BUKIT MERTAJAM: Two motorcyclists suffered injuries in a 14-vehicle pile-up at Kilometre 12 of the Butterworth-Kulim Expressway (BKE), heading towards Seberang Jaya, here today which caused a massive congestion.

Penang Fire and Rescue Department director Mohd Shoki Hamzah said they received a call about the accident at 7.14 am and a team from the Penanti Fire and Rescue Station was dispatched, reaching the scene nine minutes later.

“Upon arrival, they found 12 cars, including Toyota Yaris, Honda City, Proton Saga as well as Perodua Axia, Aruz and Myvi and two motorcycles involved in the accident, but there were no fatalities.

“However, two motorcyclists sustained minor injuries and were given early treatment by the fire department before being sent to hospital,” he said when contacted by Bernama.

Earlier, a 30-second video clip went viral on social media depicting a row of cars which were involved in the pile-up at the BKE, causing severe congestion for more than five kilometres.