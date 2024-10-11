Two nabbed for smuggling boxes of grocery items worth over RM100,000

KOTA BHARU: Two local men were detained yesterday during Ops Taring Wawasan, on suspicion of being involved in a syndicate smuggling grocery items, worth RM178,000, from Thailand.

General Operations Force (GOF) Southeast Brigade commander Datuk Nik Ros Azhan Ab Hamid said the arrests were made after a lorry was intercepted at a roadblock in Chabang Empat Salam, Rantau Panjang, at about 2.30 pm.

According to him, the suspects, aged 44 and 52, were apprehended after officers discovered multiple boxes, believed to contain smuggled grocery items.

“The case is being investigated under Section 135(1)(e) of the Customs Act. The GOF will continue to intensify efforts to curb smuggling activities at the nation’s borders,“ he said, in a statement, today.

In a separate incident, the GOF also cracked down on the smuggling of petrol, which was detected in front of a school in Pengkalan Kubor, Tumpat, yesterday.

Nik Ros Azhan said that the seizure occurred at around 4 pm, when a car was found abandoned by the roadside.

Upon inspection, authorities discovered petrol stored in a modified oil tank, with an estimated value of RM3,000, along with over 40 litres of additional petrol in the vehicle.

“The petrol is believed to have been intended for smuggling to a neighbouring country. The case is being investigated under Section 21 of the Control of Supplies Act 1961,” he added.

The seized items were taken to Pengkalan Kubor Komtak, for further action.