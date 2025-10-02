Two protesters arrested at GSF rally outside US embassy in Kuala Lumpur

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have detained two men suspected of obstructing officers providing security at a Global Sumut Flotilla support rally outside the United States embassy.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Fadil Marsus stated the peaceful noon gathering with approximately 50 participants turned tense when demonstrators blocked Jalan Tun Razak traffic.

“The ensuing chaos caused a police officer to sustain a mouth injury after being elbowed by a rally participant during security operations,“ he confirmed in an official statement.

He revealed authorities have opened an investigation under Section 186 of the Penal Code for obstructing police duty execution.

Fadil added police are aware of a viral 54-second Facebook video showing the arrests of the 23 and 32-year-old men. – Bernama