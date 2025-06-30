Two Sabah assemblymen, businessman plead not guilty in RM350,000 bribery case

PETALING JAYA: Two Sabah assemblymen and a businessman pleaded not guilty at the Special Corruption Court in Kota Kinabalu today to charges involving RM350,000 in bribes related to mineral prospecting licence applications.

Sindumin assemblyman Datuk Dr Yusof Yacob, Tanjung Batu assemblyman Datuk Andi Muhammad Suryady Bandy, and Selangor-based businessman Datuk Albert Tei Jiann Cheing appeared before Judge Jason Juga under the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009.

All three denied the charges.

According to The Star, Dr Yusof was the first to be called, followed by Andi Muhammad and Tei. The trio arrived at the courthouse separately in the morning, with Tei entering at 8.40am, Andi at 8.46am, and Dr Yusof at 8.48am.

The charges stem from alleged offences committed in 2023. MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki had earlier confirmed the arrest of a state assemblyman and a businessman on June 18 over suspected bribery involving RM200,000.

Sources indicated the assemblyman, in his 60s, and the businessman, in his 30s, were accused of offences between 2023 and 2024.

On June 23, Azam announced the arrest of another assemblyman, believed to have solicited and received RM150,000 in bribes in the same case. The second suspect, in his 40s and holding an assistant minister position, is also accused of offences spanning 2023 to 2024.

The businessman was released on RM100,000 bail with two sureties, while the two assemblymen were granted RM50,000 bail each with one surety after their statements were recorded.