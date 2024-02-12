Two senate members sworn in today

KUALA LUMPUR: Two senate members took their oath of office before Dewan Negara President Datuk Awang Bemee Awang Ali Basah today.

They are Kemaman PAS chairman Che Alias Hamid and Dr Wan Martina Wan Yusoff, who was appointed for the second term.

Che Alias’ appointment is from Nov 21, 2024, to Nov 20, 2027, while Dr Wan Martina, who was re-elected by the Kelantan State Assembly, is from Aug 24, 2024, to Aug 23, 2027.

Awang Bemee, in his speech welcoming their appointments, reminded both of them to carry out the responsibilities entrusted to them with honesty.