Two siblings drown after car slides into river in Port Dickson

PORT DICKSON: A six-year-old boy and his eight-year-old sister drowned after their family’s parked car slid into Sungai Tanjung Agas.

Their parents, both in their 40s, survived the tragic incident which occurred while the family had stopped to rest and fish.

Port Dickson police chief Superintendent Maslan Udin confirmed a distress call was received at 11.24 am regarding the accident.

The father was outside the vehicle at the time while the mother was successfully rescued by members of the public.

Both children were trapped inside the car as it submerged approximately four metres deep in the river.

Rescue teams pulled the siblings from the vehicle at 1.24 pm and 1.47 pm respectively.

Medical personnel confirmed both children dead at the scene despite resuscitation efforts.

Investigations suggest the vehicle may have experienced a technical problem despite having its engine switched off.

Police are investigating the case under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1957.

Post-mortem examinations will be conducted at Port Dickson Hospital tomorrow to determine the exact cause of death. – Bernama