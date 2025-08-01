Two siblings on bike killed in Ipoh accident

IPOH: A sister and brother died in an accident involving two vehicles at a traffic light intersection on Jalan Pasir Puteh near here this morning.

Ipoh police chief ACP Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad said the victims, Nur Amira Balqis Armi, 22, who works as a salesperson, and her younger brother Muhammad Armirul, 15, a secondary school student, were confirmed dead at the scene.

He said the accident at about 10.35 am involved a Honda motorcycle that the two siblings were riding and a Toyota Vellfire driven by a 38-year-old woman.

“The investigation found that the Toyota Vellfire was travelling (from the woman’s home) towards Ipoh Garden and is suspected of failing to obey the traffic lights at the scene of the incident.

“The motorcycle coming from the right immediately hit the right side of the MPV,” he said in a statement today.

Abang Zainal Abidin said the bodies of the two victims were sent to the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital here for a post-mortem, while the female MPV driver was unhurt.

Meanwhile, Ipoh Timur Member of Parliament Howard Lee Chuan How conveyed his condolences to the family of the two siblings in his Facebook post.

Lee, who was also at the scene of the incident, said his office would assist in the funeral management of both victims to ease the burden on their family.