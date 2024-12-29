KOTA BHARU: Two soldiers pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court today to charges of raping a 10-year-old girl in Bachok, Kelantan in April last year.

Mahadi Ismail, 39, and Muhamad Aizat Hakim Mohamad, 20, were accused of raping the 10-years and eight-month-old child at a house in Taman CT Jaya, Kampung Surau Bator, Jelawat, Bachok in April 2023.

They were charged under section 376 (2) (e) of the Penal Code, punishable under section 376 (2) of the same Code, with imprisonment of between 10 and 30 years, as well as caning upon conviction.

Mahadi and Muhamad Aizat Hakim pleaded not guilty after the charges were read before Judge Ahmad Bazli Bahruddin.

Deputy public prosecutor Kamarul Hasyime Rosli appeared for the prosecution while the accused were represented by lawyers Majidah Muhamad and Mohd Firdaus Zainal Abidin.

Kamarul Hasyime did not offer bail, citing the seriousness of the offence, requesting, however, to set it at RM30,000 and RM20,000 respectively, should the court wish to do so.

Muhamad Firdaus appealed for a minimum sum for Mahadi, explaining that his client earns RM4,500 a month, and is the sole breadwinner for his family, supporting four children aged between four and 14.

“The incident occurred a long time ago, and he has never attempted to flee. He voluntarily surrendered at the Bachok Police Station last October and has served as a civil servant for 20 years and six months. He is due to retire on June 17 next year,“ said Muhamad Firdaus.

He also requested a minimum bail for Muhamad Aizat Hakim, considering his client supports two younger siblings, aged 12 and 15, and earns RM1,900 a month.

“The accused was arrested around May and has not attempted to interfere with the investigation or evade court proceedings. He is a civil servant who completed training earlier this month and is due to report for duty tomorrow.

“At only 20 years old, I believe the law classifies him as a young offender, and he should be eligible for bail,“ he added.

The court granted bail at RM10,000 with one surety each, ordering them to report periodically to the nearest police station and not to contact the victim or prosecution witnesses.

The case is set for mention and document submission on Feb 2 next year.