Two static clinics set up for World Tourism Day and Conference in Melaka

MELAKA: Two static clinics staffed by 16 medical personnel will operate at the main venues of the 2025 World Tourism Day and World Tourism Conference from September 27 to 29.

State Health, Human Resources, and Unity Committee chairman Datuk Ngwe Hee Sem announced that one clinic with six medical staff will provide 24-hour service from a hotel in Melaka Raya.

Two medical teams involving 10 staff members will operate another clinic at Encore Melaka throughout the international programme to ensure prompt medical services.

Five ambulance teams will also be deployed at the event sites to support emergency medical needs.

A total of 159 international delegates including tourism ministers and UN World Tourism Organisation officials are expected to attend this prestigious event. – Bernama