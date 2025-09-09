Two students plead guilty to injuring fellow student in Kemaman

KEMAMAN: Two 17-year-old male students pleaded guilty in the Magistrate’s Court today to charges of injuring a fellow student at a vocational college last May.

Both students entered their pleas after the charges were read separately before Magistrate Sharifah Amirda Shasha Amir Sharifuddin during closed proceedings.

They intentionally punched the 17-year-old victim’s body and kicked his legs and buttocks in the college hostel corridor around 12:30 am on May 27.

The charges were framed under Section 323 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum penalty of one year’s imprisonment or a RM2,000 fine, or both upon conviction.

The court granted both accused bail of RM500 each with one surety and scheduled October 1 for character report submission and sentencing.

Deputy public prosecutor Lim Zhan Yi represented the prosecution while both students were defended by lawyer Nurul Farhana Shamsudin from the National Legal Aid Foundation. – Bernama