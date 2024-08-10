Two suspects including a Datuk arrested by MACC over bribes to embezzle diesel

SIBU: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) arrested two individuals including one with the title Datuk linked to corruption in the smuggling of subsidised diesel in Sibu.

The MACC in a statement here today said the two suspects, a man and a woman in their 60s, are believed to have given bribes to officials of an enforcement agency in return for not taking legal action against the company they work for which is believed to have misappropriated subsidised diesel.

“The suspects are the chairman and director of a company that manages the purchase and sale of subsidised diesel.

“However, they are suspected of embezzling subsidised diesel fuel by smuggling and selling it to outside parties and to cover up the activity, they are believed to have given bribes to several law enforcers,“ he said.

According to the statement, one of the suspects was detained at the Sibu MACC office while the other was detained at a medical centre in the district around 11.20 am to 12.30 pm today.

Meanwhile, MACC special operations division Senior Director Datuk Azmi Kamaruzaman when contacted confirmed the arrest of the suspects and said the case was investigated under Section 16 of the MACC Act 2009.

He said the two suspects were however released on MACC bail of RM50,000 in cash and RM50,000 without deposit in one surety.