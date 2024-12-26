PAPAR: Two boys, aged 14 and seven were found drowned in an incident at Pandai Bundusan, Kampung Bundusan this afternoon.

A spokesperson of the Sabah State Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) said they received an emergency call at 5.38 pm regarding an incident involving four victims who were believed to have drowned at the beach while swimming.

Upon arrival at the scene at 6.01 pm, the team found a 14-year-old boy, who had been rescued by members of the public and given cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), but was confirmed dead at the scene.

Another victim, a 12-year-old boy, was successfully rescued by members of the public during the incident.

“The third victim, a 7-year-old boy, was found by the fire and rescue team washed up on the beach at 6.58 pm,“ he said.

“Currently, the team is conducting a search and rescue (SAR) operation for the remaining victim, a 48-year-old man, who is still missing,“ he added when contacted today.