Two teenagers killed in three-vehicle crash near Tumpat petrol station

TUMPAT: Two teenage boys died after the motorcycle they were riding crashed in an accident involving three vehicles near the Petron Petrol Station at Wakaf King in Tumpat.

Tumpat police chief ACP Mohd Khairi Shafie said the accident at 10.10 pm occurred when a 15-year-old teenager was riding a Yamaha Ego SI motorcycle from Tumpat to Kota Bharu.

The motorcycle apparently hit the back of another motorcycle that was turning right to enter the petrol station before skidding into the opposite lane and colliding with a Proton Exora.

The motorcyclist was confirmed dead at the scene while his pillion rider died while receiving treatment at Tumpat Hospital.

He said the second motorcyclist who was hit in the three-vehicle collision had left the scene and police were tracking him down to assist in the investigation. – Bernama