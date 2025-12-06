KUANTAN: Two teenage girls were killed after the motorcycle they were on was hit by a car at a traffic light junction on Jalan Tengku Ismail, Temerloh, last night.

Temerloh district police chief ACP Mazlan Hassan said the rider of the Yamaha Ego Avantiz motorcycle, Nur Irdina Shaffiya Muhammad Nazri, and the pillion rider, Aneez Irdiena Sofya Khairul Azman, both aged 18, died on the spot in the accident, which happened at about 11 pm.

Mazlan said an inspection of the car involved in the crash uncovered plastic packets suspected to contain syabu and heroin, estimated to be worth over RM6,000.

He said the 38-year-old driver, who is from Kepong, Kuala Lumpur, has been detained for further investigation under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

“Preliminary investigations found that the two were travelling in the direction of Mentakab towards the Bukit Angin roundabout.

“When they stopped at a red light, a Perodua Bezza is believed to have rammed into the back of their motorcycle,” he said in a statement today.

He said their bodies had been taken to Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Hospital in Temerloh for a post-mortem.