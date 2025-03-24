KUCHING: The police have recaptured the two detainees who escaped from the Kuching Court on March 7.

Kuching police chief ACP Mohd Farhan Lee Abdullah said the first detainee was apprehended at 12.30 am, while the second was arrested at 3.25 pm in the Kota Samarahan area on the same day.

“We appreciate the public’s cooperation in providing information regarding this case,” he said in a statement today.

Both suspects have been remanded for three days until Thursday. Initial urine tests also confirmed that they tested positive for drugs.

The case is being investigated under Section 223/224 of the Penal Code, which carries a penalty of up to two years in prison, a fine, or both., upon conviction.