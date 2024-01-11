U Mobile to implement Malaysia’s Second 5G Network

CYBERJAYA: The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), in the interest of maximising the true potential of 5G technology for the benefit of rakyat, the industry, and the nation, has rigorously undertaken processes encompassing detailed deliberations on technical and commercial aspects, among others to select the mobile network operator (MNO) that will implement Malaysia’s Second 5G Network.

As such, MCMC has decided that the Malaysia’s Second 5G Network to be implemented by U Mobile.

U Mobile, subject to the approval of MCMC, is allowed to collaborate with other MNOs in the implementation of Malaysia’s Second 5G Network.

MCMC will continue to oversee the progress of the implementation of Malaysia’s Second 5G Network to ensure total compliance with all regulatory requirements as provided for in the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 (Act 588).