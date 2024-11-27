SHAH ALAM: Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM) has revisited and strengthened its procedures and monitoring mechanisms for co-curricular activities involving uniformed bodies at the institution.

In a statement, UiTM said the university will fully cooperate with investigations into the death of a Reserve Officer Training Unit (Palapes) trainee, who allegedly died after an intense and unscheduled training session on Nov 13.

The university expressed deep concern over the incident, stressing that the matter would be handled by the police and an investigation board under the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM).

“UiTM is committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of all its students,“ the statement read, adding that the university has also conveyed its condolences and sympathies to the family of the deceased.

Earlier, Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir said a full report from the public university involved would be obtained before any further action is taken.

Meanwhile, ATM has started an investigation into the death of a trainee, following allegations of bullying during a military training session at a public university

In a statement today, ATM confirmed it is aware of media reports surrounding the incident and that the case is being investigated by the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) Provost Marshal.

“The investigation will be conducted thoroughly and no party will be protected. Legal action will be taken against those found responsible,“ read the statement.

ATM also called on the public to allow the authorities to complete the investigation and ensure justice is served, adding that updates on the investigation will be provided to the public as soon as they become available.

The media today reported that a Palapes trainee at a public university died on Nov 13, allegedly after undergoing an intense, unscheduled training session.

The trainee’s father, Muhammad Zaidi Abdul Rahman, claimed the incident involved physical abuse of his son, including being stomped on the chest, forced to perform various actions like riding a horse, being ridden by his trainer and forced to jump like a kangaroo.

In his police report, he also alleged that his son, Amir Rusyaidi, 25, was left unconscious in the middle of the field under the hot sun for about 30 minutes and the incident was recorded by the trainer.