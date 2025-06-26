UK expands opportunities for Malaysian students as US tightens visa rules

KUALA LUMPUR: The United Kingdom is actively expanding educational opportunities for Malaysian students, offering an alternative as the United States tightens its visa policies. British High Commissioner to Malaysia Ajay Sharma confirmed the UK’s commitment to strengthening academic ties and increasing student intake.

Sharma highlighted the UK’s readiness to accommodate more Malaysian students, particularly those reconsidering the US due to recent policy shifts. “We want to have more Malaysian students in the UK. We want to make sure that the educational links get stronger and stronger, but most importantly, that they respond to the needs of people here,” he said during an interview on Bernama TV’s *The Diplomatic Dispatch*.

Data from the UK Higher Education Statistics Agency (HESA) shows 12,760 Malaysian students enrolled in UK institutions for the 2023/24 academic year, placing Malaysia among the top non-EU student sources. Sharma noted ongoing discussions with Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA) to enhance collaboration and ease access for Malaysian students.

MARA has temporarily halted US placements for sponsored students this year following stricter US visa rules. Chairman Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki confirmed alternative options in the UK, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, China, and local institutions to mitigate disruptions.