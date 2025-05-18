PETALING JAYA: Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) and Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM) have been selected for a pilot project of the STPM (Form Six) programme at public universities.

In a statement, today, the Education Ministry announced that, in collaboration with the Higher Education Ministry, the programme will offer two fields of study — science and social sciences.

Additionally last year’s SPM leavers who qualify and have received an offer to enter Form Six, while meeting the specified requirements may apply for admission into the STPM pilot project at public universities from May 19 (tomorrow) to May 25 (Sunday).

Admission results for the programme can be checked on June 3 via the link: https://sst6.moe.gov.my.

It added that students who have applied for this year’s Form Six education programme may check their placement status on the mentioned portal starting tomorrow, and are required to report on July 10 at their designated Form Six centres.