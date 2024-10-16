Ulu Tiram police station attacker’s brother denies supporting Daesh

KUALA LUMPUR: The eldest brother of the man who attacked the Ulu Tiram Police Station in Johor, resulting in the deaths of two policemen and another injured, pleaded not guilty today in the High Court here to two charges, supporting Daesh and possessing materials related to the terrorist group.

Radin Romyullah Radin Imran, 34, a food delivery rider, entered the plea after the charges were read out to him before Judge K. Muniandy, who then set Nov 15 for case management.

On the first charge, Radin Romyullah is accused of providing support by pledging allegiance to the leader of the Daesh terrorist group, Abu Bakar Al-Baghdadi, at a house on Jalan Rabani, Kampung Sungai Tiram, Johor Bahru, Johor at the end of 2014.

For this, he was charged under Section 130J(1)(a) of the Penal Code, which carries a life sentence or up to 40 years’ imprisonment, or a fine, and confiscation of any property used or intended to be used to commit offences, upon conviction.

Radin Romyullah is also accused of possessing an external hard disk containing materials related to the Daesh terrorist group and acts of terrorism at the same location at 10.45 am on May 17 and 2:30 pm on May 19.

For this second charge, he was charged under Section 130JB(1)(a) of the Penal Code, which provides for a maximum sentence of seven years’ imprisonment or a fine, and forfeiture of any such materials, if convicted.

Earlier, Deputy Public Prosecutor Yazid Mustaqim Roslan told the court that Radin Romyullah would be tried alongside other accused individuals who had previously been charged with the same offences in the High Court before a different judge.

“The prosecution intends to conduct a joint trial, and an official request will be made,“ he said.

Counsel Arief Firdaus Ashikin, representing the accused, did not object to the request.

On Sept 30, the accused’s mother, Rosna Jantan, 59, pleaded not guilty in the High Court here to charges of providing information related to terrorist ideology.

In the attack on the police station on May 17, two constables, Ahmad Azza Fahmi Azhar, 22, and Muhamad Syafiq Ahmad Said, 24, were killed, while Corporal Mohd Hasif Roslan, 38, was shot and injured. The attacker was ultimately shot dead in the incident.