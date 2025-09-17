Nurse becomes hero after saving MAS crew member’s life

A 25-year-old Sikh nurse working in the United Kingdom has been recognised as a hero following her life-saving intervention aboard a Malaysia Airlines flight on Monday (September 15).

According to Sikh community online newsportal Asia Samachar, nurse Parminder Kour (pic) was traveling as a passenger on the New Delhi to Kuala Lumpur route when a medical emergency occurred.

A Malaysia Airlines crew member suddenly collapsed due to what witnesses described as cardiac arrest.

When the aircraft’s public address system called for anyone with medical training, Parminder immediately volunteered her services.

Drawing on her professional nursing experience, she successfully performed emergency resuscitation procedures on the crew member.

According to passenger accounts, Parminder demonstrated remarkable composure throughout the medical crisis, managing to stabilise the patient until the aircraft reached Kuala Lumpur safely.

In response, a crew member sent a message to Parminder acknowledging her heroic intervention: “During a critical medical emergency involving one of our cabin crew, a passenger with nursing qualifications provided immediate life-saving assistance. Her professional expertise and quick response were instrumental in stabilising our colleague until additional medical support could be arranged upon landing.”

The crew member further described Kour’s actions as exemplifying “the compassionate spirit that defines healthcare professionals worldwide” and thanked her for her “selfless dedication during a crucial moment.”

The crew member who suffered the cardiac arrest is reported to be receiving continued medical care and is in stable condition.

This incident highlights the importance of having medically trained professionals among airline passengers and demonstrates how ordinary travelers can become extraordinary heroes during emergencies.

theSun has since reached out to Malaysia Airlines Group (MAG) for official confirmation of the incident.