Badminton boosts confidence of athletes with intellectual disabilities

BADMINTON has significantly boosted the confidence of athletes with intellectual and developmental disabilities according to participants at the 2025 Special Olympics Asia Pacific Badminton Competition.

Muhammad Hafian Mat Nor, a 21-year-old Malaysian athlete diagnosed with dyscalculia, expressed how the sport transformed his outlook from fear to bravery.

The athlete admitted facing various societal stigmas and exclusion during his early involvement in sports due to his limitations.

His active participation in badminton has now dramatically improved his confidence levels during competitions.

Muhammad Hafian stated he previously felt nervous and scared but now experiences genuine happiness through his sporting achievements.

He expressed particular joy in making his parents proud and bringing honour to both his team and the nation through international representation.

Special Olympics Malaysia president Bong Koi Sin emphasized that the competition serves as more than just a medal contest.

He described the event as a vital platform for building confidence among athletes with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Bong identified the biggest challenges for IDD athletes as overcoming stigma, discrimination, and social exclusion beyond the court.

Tournaments provide these athletes with opportunities to develop identity, manage daily life, and interact with the broader community.

The Special Olympics philosophy ensures no athlete is denied their rights to participation and progression according to Bong.

The four-day competition gathered 80 players from 10 Asia Pacific countries including 68 IDD athletes and 17 unified partners.

Participating nations included Bangladesh, India, Indonesia, Maldives, Pakistan, Papua New Guinea, the Philippines, Singapore, and host Malaysia. – Bernama