PETALING JAYA: Local activists seeking justice for the cats brutally killed in Universiti Malaya (UM) recently have turned to a private veterinarian to look into one of the cat’s injuries.

Just yesterday (Dec 22), the police confirmed that the injuries sustained by the cats brutally killed in UM are consistent with wild dog bite marks.

Animal activist Shima Aris recently alleged that the injuries on one of the cats named Lily was inflicted by a human being, not wild dog bites, according to a report from the private veterinary.

In a press conference today, she claimed that the cat was not “murdered by dogs” but was instead killed by someone.

“It was found that her limbs were cut with something sharp which is impossible for any other animal to do this to a cat.

“So it is crucial that we find out what actually happened - who did this to her - because this could happen again,” she said.

According to the veterinarian’s report shared on her Instagram account, the findings showed Lily sustained a large, extensive wound at the thoracic region, noting that the edges of the wound were “irregular but the borders appear smooth”.

It is said there were no puncture or bite wounds, bite marks or similar injuries observed on Lily’s body apart from the described lesions.

The cat’s right forelimb is reported to have a “complete loss of carpal bones and phalanges” while the right hindlimb also shows the complete loss of phalanges while the left hindlimb showed to be devoid of tarsal bones and phalanges with lesions appearing to be “smooth”.

The injuries on the left and right hindlimbs, according to the report, suggest “possible disarticulation”, which in medical terminology, means the separation of two bones at their joint, either by injury or surgery during amputation.

The report also noted that the appearance of the injuries and clean cuts observed at the joint levels, it is highly likely the the lesions were caused by a “sharp equipment”.

On Dec 20, Shima shared a post on Instagram regarding Lily’s death and two other cats that were murdered on campus grounds.

Her post raised concerns over the felines’ brutal deaths and called for swift action from the university.